Hedera Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $36.32 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00086047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00066391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007954 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008665 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06000672 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $29,613,761.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

