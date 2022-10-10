Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.54 ($0.55) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €60.88 ($62.12). 565,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

