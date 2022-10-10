Herbee (BEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $541,736.00

Herbee (BEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Herbee has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $541,736.00 worth of Herbee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Herbee has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,071.15 or 1.00021210 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Herbee Profile

Herbee (BEE) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Herbee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Herbee is www.herbee.co.kr. Herbee’s official Twitter account is @herbeecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Herbee (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Herbee has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Herbee is 0.34716593 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $82,867.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herbee.co.kr/.”

