Hightower 6M Holding LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,482.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 52,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EWQ stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.