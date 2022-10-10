Hightower 6M Holding LLC Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 401,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

