Hightower 6M Holding LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.78. 80,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,240. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

