Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.25. 133,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,194. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

