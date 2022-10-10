Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $12.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,059,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $49.37. 105,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $70.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

