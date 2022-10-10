Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $32.25. 757,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,107,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

