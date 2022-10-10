Hightower 6M Holding LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EWA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 278,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,247. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.