Hightower 6M Holding LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 348,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 239,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 224,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

