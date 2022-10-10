Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 575 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. 312,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,881,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.