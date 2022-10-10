Hightower 6M Holding LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after acquiring an additional 336,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 241,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. 43,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

