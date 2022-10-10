Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 80,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 837,488 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $24.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,163 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $22,253,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Articles
