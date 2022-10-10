Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 5431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

