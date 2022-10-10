Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,331

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,126.20.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

