HITOP Price Hits $0.0008 (HITOP)

HITOP (HITOP) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, HITOP has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. HITOP has a market cap of $4.88 million and $9,947.00 worth of HITOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HITOP token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HITOP

HITOP launched on April 25th, 2022. HITOP’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. HITOP’s official message board is medium.com/@hitop. HITOP’s official Twitter account is @hitop_id and its Facebook page is accessible here. HITOP’s official website is www.hitop.id/en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “HITOP (HITOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. HITOP has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HITOP is 0.00078556 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,047.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hitop.id/en.html.”

