Hoard Trading Up 14.3% This Week (HRD)

Hoard (HRD) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Hoard token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoard has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $508,812.00 worth of Hoard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hoard has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hoard Profile

Hoard was first traded on September 9th, 2022. Hoard’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Hoard’s official Twitter account is @hoardusdh. The official message board for Hoard is medium.com/@hoardusdh. The official website for Hoard is www.usdh.finance.

Buying and Selling Hoard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoard (HRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoard has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hoard is 0.19388132 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42,109.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.usdh.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

