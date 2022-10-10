Hodl Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (HFT)

Hodl Finance (HFT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Hodl Finance has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $40,561.00 worth of Hodl Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hodl Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hodl Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.02 or 0.99988222 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022509 BTC.

About Hodl Finance

Hodl Finance (HFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Hodl Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,062,500,000 tokens. Hodl Finance’s official Twitter account is @hftoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hodl Finance is hodl.finance. The official message board for Hodl Finance is blog.hodl.finance.

Buying and Selling Hodl Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hodl Finance (HFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hodl Finance has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hodl Finance is 0.00001172 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $319.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hodl.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hodl Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hodl Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hodl Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

