HoDooi.com (HOD) Price Down 4.7% This Week

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, HoDooi.com has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi.com has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $117,982.00 worth of HoDooi.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi.com alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046265 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.01605963 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

HoDooi.com Profile

HoDooi.com is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2021. HoDooi.com’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,000,000 tokens. HoDooi.com’s official Twitter account is @hodooi. The Reddit community for HoDooi.com is https://reddit.com/r/hodooi. The official message board for HoDooi.com is blog.hodooi.com. The official website for HoDooi.com is www.hodooi.com.

HoDooi.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HoDooi.com (HOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HoDooi.com has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 491,857,217 in circulation. The last known price of HoDooi.com is 0.00637579 USD and is up 18.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,894.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hodooi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.