Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

HON traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

