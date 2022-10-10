Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average is $187.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.