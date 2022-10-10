Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $110.45 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $843,591.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.13070433 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $766,537.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

