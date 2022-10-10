Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 779 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

