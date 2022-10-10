Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

