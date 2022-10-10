Hoylecohen LLC Buys 310 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. 12,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,651. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

