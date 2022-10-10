Hoylecohen LLC Buys 559 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,483,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 7,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,537. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

