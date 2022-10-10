Hoylecohen LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 205,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

