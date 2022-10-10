Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.87. 15,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.55 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.