Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

NYSE:D traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.69. 41,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,161. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

