Hoylecohen LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,069. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

