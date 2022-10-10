Hoylecohen LLC Sells 30,991 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,991 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 652,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The company has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

