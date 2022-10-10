HubGame Trading 30.6% Lower Over Last Week (HUB)

HubGame (HUB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. HubGame has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $36,806.00 worth of HubGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HubGame token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HubGame has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HubGame Profile

HubGame (HUB) is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2022. HubGame’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HubGame is hubgame.io. HubGame’s official Twitter account is @hub_gamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HubGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HubGame (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. HubGame has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HubGame is 0.0073541 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,278.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hubgame.io/.”

