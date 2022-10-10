Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 103.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $24,334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

