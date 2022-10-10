HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 8580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

HUYA Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. HUYA’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

