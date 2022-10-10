Incognito Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (PRV)

Incognito (PRV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incognito has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $13,601.00 worth of Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incognito has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Incognito Coin Profile

Incognito’s launch date was October 31st, 2019. Incognito’s total supply is 22,492,966 coins. Incognito’s official Twitter account is @incognitochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incognito’s official website is incognito.org. The Reddit community for Incognito is https://reddit.com/r/incognitochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Incognito (PRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Incognito has a current supply of 22,492,966 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Incognito is 0.37744744 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://incognito.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

