Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

