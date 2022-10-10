Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 159,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

