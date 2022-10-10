Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

