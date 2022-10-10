Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 7,537 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $89.81. 232,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

