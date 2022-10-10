Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Infosys Stock Up 2.9 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.56. 1,076,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,597. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

