Injective (INJ) Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Injective (INJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Injective has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Injective has a market capitalization of $132.32 million and $9.46 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00009427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.16 or 1.00045098 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Injective is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective is injective.com. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.92919223 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $13,895,220.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective using one of the exchanges listed above.

