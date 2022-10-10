Insider Buying: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys 8,169 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £9,721.11 ($11,746.15).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde acquired 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,614.21).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,623.01).

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.65. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.78 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £352.17 million and a PE ratio of 6,100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Further Reading

