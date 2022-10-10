Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $553,880.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $21,352.50.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.
- On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.
JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $762.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 271,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
