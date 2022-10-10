Insider Buying: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 802 ($9.69) per share, for a total transaction of £80,200 ($96,906.72).

Savills Stock Performance

SVS traded down GBX 7.37 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 797.63 ($9.64). 297,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,955. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 750 ($9.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($17.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 875.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 954.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,036.82.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More

