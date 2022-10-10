Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,824 ($34.12) per share, for a total transaction of £141.20 ($170.61).

SXS traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,752 ($33.25). The stock had a trading volume of 56,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,550. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,536.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,852.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,835.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,371 ($28.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,952 ($47.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

