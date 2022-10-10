Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $1,188,600.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $413.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.