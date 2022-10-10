Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $124,990.32 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32.

On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79.

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 38.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 664,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

