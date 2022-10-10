Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.16.

Intel stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 1,648,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

