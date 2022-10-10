Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.48. 1,595,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

